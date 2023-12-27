Soldiers of 36th Separate Mechanized Brigade detected and eliminated occupant reconnaissance group. VIDEO

A group of Russian soldiers tried to hide in an extension of a village house, but soldiers of the 36th Separate Marine Brigade named after Rear Admiral Mykhailo Bilynskyi detected and attacked the occupiers with a kamikaze drone.

The video shows a group of two Russian soldiers trying to hide in the extension of a dilapidated village house. A surveillance drone spots their hiding place. After that, an FPV drone flew right through the entrance to the extension and eliminated the Russians, Censor.NET reports.

Your browser does not support HTML5-video

Watch more: Occupant stepped on mine and was blown up by explosion. VIDEO