Ukraine’s defense industry employs 300,000 people, four out of five companies are private businesses - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s address to the citizens of Ukraine at the end of the 672nd day of the war with Russia.

The corresponding video was published by the presidential press service, Censor.NET reports.

"Today I had a big meeting with the heads of Ukrainian defense companies - more than 100 companies in the industry were represented. It is clear that these are not all of them. But those who are doing very strong things, those who were able to be in Kyiv today. I presented state awards to the heads of enterprises and, through them, to the teams that have done the most.

In total, our defense industry now employs about 300,000 people, and this is one of the greatest achievements of our country in several years. Ukraine's defense industry is not just recovering, it is becoming as productive as it needs to be for a modern, technological war. Many private initiatives are already at work: four out of five companies in our defense industry are private businesses. Many state-owned enterprises that have not worked for decades have now launched their production, including new types of weapons.

For the next year, we have absolutely clear goals for artillery, drones, missiles, and armored vehicles. One of our biggest political results this year is an agreement with our partners, particularly the United States, on our joint arms production. Creation of new production facilities. Localization in Ukraine. Expansion of the repair base. All of this adds to Ukraine's defense strength and economic strength: it is a significant increase in gross domestic product - and good workspaces.

I am grateful to each and every person who develops our industry, to everyone who contributes their own work and ideas to the development of the Ukrainian defense industry. And I am confident that our defense industry - with such constant development - can definitely enter the top 10 most productive and strongest defense complexes in the world over time. This is the true potential of Ukraine, and our country can definitely become one of the global security donors and one of the strongest members of NATO. We are working for this," Zelenskyy said.