Ukrainian marines defeat group of occupants of 810th Brigade during another assault attempt. VIDEO

Aerial reconnaissance and kamikaze drone operators of the 36th Marine Brigade, together with the soldiers of the 501st Separate Marine Battalion and combat comrades from adjacent units, attacked the occupiers and their equipment from the 810th Marine Brigade of the Russian Black Sea Fleet with drones during another assault attempt.

According to Censor.NET, the video was published on the telegram channel StratCom of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

