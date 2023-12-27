ENG
Company of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) "ACHILLES" struck at enemy positions with FPV drones "Dyki Shershni (Wild Hornets)". VIDEO

A company of AHILLES attack UAVs of the 92nd Separate Assault Brigade named after Ataman Ivan Sirko detected and destroyed enemy hideouts in the Bakhmut direction. In particular, the kamikaze drones hit a hideout with personnel, a house with personnel, and enemy personnel.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful attack was posted on social media.

