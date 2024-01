UAV operators of the 14th Separate Mechanised Brigade destroyed several pieces of enemy heavy equipment and Russian vehicles by precisely dropping ammunition from the drone.

The corresponding video was published by the telegram channel StratCom of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

