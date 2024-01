A kamikaze drone of the Wild Division of the 82nd Separate Air Assault Brigade eliminated a Russian soldier who was pretending to be dead in the Tokmak sector of the Zaporizhzhia region.

The corresponding video was published by the Butusov Plus telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

