war (20360) tank (877) elimination (2601) ukrainian weapons (44) 1st separate bigade of special purpose (10)

Ukrainian Bohdana self-propelled gun destroyed Russian tank with direct hit. VIDEO

Soldiers of the First Separate Special Forces Brigade named after Ivan Bohun destroyed an enemy tank with a direct hit from a Ukrainian-made Bohdan self-propelled artillery system.

According to Censor.NET, the soldiers posted a video of the shot on their unit's social media page.

"A direct hit to the tank, Bohdana self-propelled artillery system," the soldiers said in a comment.

