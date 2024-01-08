Ukrainian Bohdana self-propelled gun destroyed Russian tank with direct hit. VIDEO

Soldiers of the First Separate Special Forces Brigade named after Ivan Bohun destroyed an enemy tank with a direct hit from a Ukrainian-made Bohdan self-propelled artillery system.

According to Censor.NET, the soldiers posted a video of the shot on their unit's social media page.

"A direct hit to the tank, Bohdana self-propelled artillery system," the soldiers said in a comment.

