Ukrainian soldiers use drones to finish off enemy equipment and surviving occupiers on battlefield near Novomykhailivka, Donetsk region. VIDEO

Soldiers of the PERUN GROUP attack drone company of the 79th separate airborne assault brigade cleared the battlefield of enemy equipment and occupants who remained there after numerous attempts to storm Ukrainian positions.

According to Censor.NET, the soldiers used drones to set fire to at least eight armoured vehicles and killed about a dozen occupiers.

"The aerial bombers of the PERUN GROUP attack drone company of the 79th separate airborne assault brigade finish off the remains of abandoned enemy armoured vehicles and enemy manpower after numerous failed attempts to attack Novomykhailivka, Donetsk region," the video's commentary reads.

