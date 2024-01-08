ENG
Ukrainian troops captured four occupants in Kupiansk direction. VIDEO

Soldiers of the 40th Separate Rifle Battalion "Kodak" captured four occupants in the Kupiansk direction.

According to Censor.NET, the soldiers showed their "trophies" on social media.

"Soldiers from the 40th Separate Rifle Battalion "Kodak" captured prisoners in the Kupiansk direction. Those who came to kill Ukrainian children very quickly remember about their descendants as soon as they feel the danger to their own skins," - reads the commentary to the video.

