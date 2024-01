A Russian tank on the left bank of the Kherson region was heavily loaded with ammunition. Operators of the Grifon UAV unit of the 501st Separate Marine Battalion of the Ukrainian Armed Forces spotted the vehicle and attacked it.

The corresponding video was published by the Butusov Plus telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

