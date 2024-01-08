ENG
SSU Special Forces destroy occupiers and enemy equipment with attack drones. VIDEO

Soldiers of the SBU’s Central Special Forces "A" inflicted losses on the Russian army by striking at the occupiers and their military equipment from drones.

This was reported by the SSU press service, Censor.NET reports.

"The soldiers of the SSU's Special Forces A have already processed the New Year's "portion" of the dead occupiers. Our special forces are beating the Russians with renewed vigour on the battlefield and sending them 'explosive gifts' instead of congratulations. The first report of this year's kamikaze drone operators was very successful," the statement said.

