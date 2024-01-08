Terrorist should pay most for damage from terror, and Russia will pay – Zelenskyy. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s address to the citizens of Ukraine at the end of the 684th day of the war with Russia.

The corresponding video was published by the presidential press service, Censor.NET reports.

"Today I held a meeting on our further international work - this month will be intense in terms of our foreign policy. There will be many steps, and I am confident that we will be able to strengthen our state. Our air defense system. Our work with partners on drones. As well as sanctions against Russia, both those that have already been imposed... It is vital to eliminate any possible schemes to circumvent sanctions. We are also working on new sanctions: the architecture of pressure on Russia must be strengthened.

And another priority is to bring closer real solutions to be used in the interests of Ukraine and subsequently to confiscate Russian assets to restore justice. The terrorist must pay the most for the damage caused by terror, and Russia will pay," Zelenskyy said.

