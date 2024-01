Our soldiers detected enemy vehicles. The defense forces adjusted HIMARS fire at the enemy targets: a Russian howitzer, vehicles with BC, 2S4 Tulip self-propelled artillery systems, Tornado-S MLRS, a communications center and a radar were destroyed as a result of the fire.

This was reported in the telegram channel Operatyvnyi AFU, Censor.NET reports.

