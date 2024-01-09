Air force does not confirm destruction of "Shahed-238" with jet engine - Ihnat. VIDEO

The Air Force does not confirm the downing of the Shahed-238 kamikaze drone with a jet engine.

This was stated by Air Force spokesman Yurii Ihnat, Censor.NET reports citing RBC-Ukraine.

"I can't confirm that. We are not finding it. Those who have found it should confirm, show and tell us. We have already discussed this topic, that Iran showed 238 Shahed, black in colour. After this demonstration, the occupiers started repainting UAVs in black," he said.

Assessing the risks of the new Shahed, Ihnat called the new UAV a "mini cruise missile". As he explained, the drone's warhead will not be large due to the excessive fuel consumption of the jet engine.

Earlier, soldier Serhiy 'Flash' said that the first Shahed with a jet engine had been shot down in Ukraine.

