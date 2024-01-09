ENG
Occupant about surrender: "Shelling, drones were flying all the time. No water, no food. We hid in trench. And then Ukrainian commander came.". VIDEO

Ukrainian soldiers captured three occupiers who had been hiding in their position for almost two weeks, trying to survive without food and water.

According to Censor.NET, a video was posted online in which one of them complains that he signed a contract under the threat of a new prison term, talks about the conditions of service in the Russian army and how he eventually surrendered.

