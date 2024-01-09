Khmelnytsky: SSU exposes man who filmed Russian drones flying over city. VIDEO

A man who filmed the flight of Russian UAVs over residential areas of Khmelnytsky during the January 5 attack has been identified.

This was reported by the press service of the SSU Khmelnytsky region, Censor.NET reports.

"I uploaded the footage in real time, with geo-referencing, to a local telegram channel, where I reported the direction of the air targets. In a few minutes, the video was picked up by Russian publics. The Kremlin propagandists "broadcast" that there were "explosions" in the city and boasted about how the Nazis were ruining the lives of Ukrainians," the statement said.

The SSU emphasized that social networks are monitored not only by Russian bloggers, but also by military personnel. The enemies take into account information from open Ukrainian sources when planning their actions.

"After communicating with the SSU, the man realized that as a result of the reckless publication of such a video, the enemy can get a lot of additional information unnoticed by the author.

The SSU once again emphasizes the prohibition of taking and publishing photos and videos of the consequences of enemy missiles and drones and air defense. Such publications are regarded as adjusting enemy fire, which is punishable by up to 12 years in prison," the statement said.