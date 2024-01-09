13 741 56
Occupier complains about Ukrainian soldiers: "They attacked with drone with incendiary mixture. Everything burned down - things, weapons, documents and ammunition". VIDEO
Video Censor.NET War in Ukraine
The occupier complained online about the Ukrainian soldiers who burned down his dugout along with his weapons, ammunition, documents and personal belongings.
According to Censor.NET, a video of the 'fire victim's" complaint, in which he asks for help, was posted on social media.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...