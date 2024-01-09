ENG
Occupier complains about Ukrainian soldiers: "They attacked with drone with incendiary mixture. Everything burned down - things, weapons, documents and ammunition". VIDEO

The occupier complained online about the Ukrainian soldiers who burned down his dugout along with his weapons, ammunition, documents and personal belongings.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the 'fire victim's" complaint, in which he asks for help, was posted on social media.

