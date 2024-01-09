ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
15232 visitors online
News Video War in Ukraine War
24 681 21
war (20360) liquidation (1145) drones (1229)

Ukrainian drone attacked Ural with invaders: anti-drone operator with REB gun was helpless. VIDEO

Video Censor.NET War in Ukraine

The Russian military is unable to protect itself from Ukrainian drones, even if it has the necessary electronic warfare equipment.

Ukrainian blogger and volunteer Serhii Sternenko said this by posting a video that proves it, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, first, the military of the Defense Forces destroyed a Russian infantry fighting vehicle, after which a Ural truck arrived to evacuate the surviving invaders.

"In the Ural, there was also an anti-drone operator with an REB gun who was supposed to cover them from drones. Well, one of your drones hit this anti-drone operator in the Ural," Sternenko said, commenting on the footage of the occupier's elimination.

Watch more: Detonation of enemy TOS-1A "Solntsepek" ammunition after Ukrainian drone strike near Avdiivka. VIDEO

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in GoogleNews
 
 