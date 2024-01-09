Soldiers of 79th Brigade finish off remnants of abandoned enemy armoured vehicles and manpower after unsuccessful attempts to attack Novomykhailivka. VIDEO

Aerial bombers of the 79th separate airborne assault brigade of the Tauria Brigade finish off the remains of abandoned enemy armour and manpower after numerous failed attempts to attack Novomykhailivka.

The corresponding video was posted on the social network, Censor.NET reports.

