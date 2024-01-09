Marines repelled enemy assault near Krynky village in Kherson region. VIDEO

Soldiers of the Griffin UAV unit of the 501st Separate Marine Battalion and the 1st Separate Marine Battalion of the Armed Forces of Ukraine used FPV drones to defeat an armored group of occupiers who were storming Ukrainian positions near the village of Krynky.

According to Censor.NET, the Ukrainian Defence Forces have gained a strong foothold on the left bank of the Dnipro River near the village of Krynky and have been holding their positions for several months and even trying to expand their foothold. The invaders are trying to force the Ukrainian military out, but the Armed Forces manage to hold their positions and inflict significant losses on the enemy.

