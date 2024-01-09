ENG
Ukrainian "Gvozdika" ("Carnation" - ed.) destroyed two Russian gun mounts. VIDEO

Self-propelled artillerymen of the 128th Separate Mountain Assault Brigade of the Zakarpattia Brigade recorded the position of a trailed howitzer in a forest plantation and the route of a 2 S19 Msti-S self-propelled gun from combat firing to the hangar. An enemy D-30 trailed howitzer was also detected in the same area. Both occupant targets were subsequently covered by a 2 S1 Gvozdika self-propelled gun.

The soldiers of the 128th Separate Mountain Assault Zakarpattia Brigade reported this in a telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

