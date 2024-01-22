ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
8047 visitors online
News Video War in Ukraine War
15 422 60
war (19608) Avdiivka (966) drones (1126) 47 SMBr (52) cluster munitions (39)

Elimination of three occupiers east of Stepove near Avdiivka. VIDEO of drone

Video Censor.NET War in Ukraine

Ukrainian soldiers from the 47th Magura Brigade eliminated three occupiers east of Stepove village near Avdiivka.

According to Censor.NET, a video posted on social media shows that a kamikaze drone and cluster munitions were used during the attack on the occupiers.

"FPV drone operators of Team Morana and Strike Drones Company of the 47th Brigade are destroying Russian occupiers on the outskirts of Avdiivka (east of Stepove, near the railway). Those who escaped from the kamikaze attack were poured with cluster munitions," the author of the publication notes in his commentary.

See more: Poland to appoint commissioner for restoration of Ukraine. PHOTO

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in Twitter
 
 