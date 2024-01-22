Elimination of three occupiers east of Stepove near Avdiivka. VIDEO of drone

Ukrainian soldiers from the 47th Magura Brigade eliminated three occupiers east of Stepove village near Avdiivka.

According to Censor.NET, a video posted on social media shows that a kamikaze drone and cluster munitions were used during the attack on the occupiers.

"FPV drone operators of Team Morana and Strike Drones Company of the 47th Brigade are destroying Russian occupiers on the outskirts of Avdiivka (east of Stepove, near the railway). Those who escaped from the kamikaze attack were poured with cluster munitions," the author of the publication notes in his commentary.

