In occupied Makiivka, Donetsk region, unidentified persons planted flag of Ukraine on occasion of Unity Day. VIDEO

In occupied Makiivka in the Donetsk region, unidentified persons planted a flag of Ukraine on the occasion of Unity Day.

According to Censor.NET, a video showing the Ukrainian flag flying over the city was posted on social media.

"In the occupied Makiivka, Donetsk region, the flag of Ukraine was installed on the occasion of the Day of Unity. Strong and unbreakable, our people on our land!" - reads the caption to the video.

Your browser does not support HTML5-video

Read more: Zaluzhnyi: Today, chain of Unity is front line where thousands of Ukrainian soldiers unite in battle for Independence and Freedom