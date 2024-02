The soldiers of the 501st Separate Marine Battalion discovered and destroyed a Russian mortar crew on the left bank of the Kherson region. As a result of the drone attack, two occupants were killed.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful drone attack was posted on social media.

