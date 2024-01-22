10 429 22
Soldiers of "Steel Frontier" hit enemy excavator, which was equipping occupants’ positions. VIDEO
In the temporarily occupied territory of Kharkiv region, soldiers of the Steel Frontier Offensive Guard Brigade used a kamikaze drone to destroy an enemy excavator.
This was reported by the press service of the State Border Guard Service, Censor.NET reports.
"The occupiers used it to equip their positions. The remnants of the enemy personnel hastily left the damaged equipment," the brigade's telegram channel says.
