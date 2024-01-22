Special operations behind front line, assaults and contact battles - war of poet and SOF fighter Maksym Kryvtsov. VIDEO

He is known as a poet and a soldier, but few people know that he is a Special Forces soldier. The Revolution of Dignity, the Right Sector and the National Guard of Ukraine. During a full-scale war, there is hardly a place along the front line where Maksym Kryvtsov, with the call sign "Dali," did not perform extremely difficult tasks, most of which are still classified as "secret." Kyiv, Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, and Kharkiv regions - he could only tell about his combat journey through his poetry, which can be used to trace the chronology of events. Maksym Kryvtsov recently published his first collection, "Virshi z biinytsi" ("Poems from the Battlefield" - ed. note), but he never had time to hold a literary presentation. He was killed while performing a combat mission in the Kharkiv region.

His book was included in the list of the best books of 2023 by the Ukrainian branch of the international writing community Pen Ukraine. After his death, the edition was sold out within a day, and pre-orders have already exceeded it many times over, Censor.NET reports.

You can order the book "Virshi z biinytsi" ("Poems from the Battlefield" - ed. note) here: https://nashformat.ua/products/ebook-...

All costs associated with the printing and distribution of the publication are borne by Nash Format Publishing House. All funds received from the sale of current and future editions of the collection, as well as electronic copies of Poems from the Loophole, will be distributed equally: half will be transferred to Maksym's family, and the rest to the Reformation NGO for educational book projects for the military.

Read more: Situation in Avdiivka is critical. Reinforcement with combat-ready reserves is needed immediately – Butusov