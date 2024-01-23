7 025 6
Drone operators of 503rd Marine Battalion in Krynky perform combat work. VIDEO
Fragments of the combat work of the drone operators of the 503rd Separate Marine Battalion in Krynky, Kherson region, have been published online.
According to Censor.NET, the recording shows the dropping of ammunition from drones and the results of hits.
"Psychic aerial bombers from the 503rd separate marine battalion heal the 'sanitary' occupiers with the help of drones. Krynky, temporarily occupied part of the Kherson region," the author of the publication notes in his commentary.
