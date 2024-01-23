5 766 5
Three enemy self-propelled artillery units, D30 howitzer, pickup truck, and truck were destroyed within day by fighters of "Comanche" unit from the 40th Separate Artillery Brigade using "Dyki Shershni" drones.. VIDEO
Video Censor.NET War in Ukraine
Soldiers of the "Comanche" unit of the 40th SAB destroyed three enemy self-propelled artillery systems, a D30 howitzer, a pickup truck and a truck using "Dyki Shershni" drones overnight.
We are grateful to the Ukrainian company and Lithuanian citizens who financed the production of drones for these fighters. We are preparing a new batch of drones for the defenders. Please join our fundraising:
Monobank: send.monobank.ua/jar/E5kHzqvBb
PrivatBank: 4731219611037825
PayPal: [email protected]
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...