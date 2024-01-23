33 305 135
Surviving occupier lies on road and tells about drop from Ukrainian drone: "My left arm was torn off, my right leg is f#cked up". VIDEO 18+
Video Censor.NET War in Ukraine
A video was published online in which a surviving occupier tells about the dropping of a Ukrainian drone on the car he was travelling in.
According to Censor.NET, according to the survivor, there were at least two other invaders in the car who died immediately.
Warning: Strong language! Not recommended for people with an unstable psyche!
