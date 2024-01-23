ENG
Surviving occupier lies on road and tells about drop from Ukrainian drone: "My left arm was torn off, my right leg is f#cked up". VIDEO 18+

A video was published online in which a surviving occupier tells about the dropping of a Ukrainian drone on the car he was travelling in.

According to Censor.NET, according to the survivor, there were at least two other invaders in the car who died immediately.

Warning: Strong language! Not recommended for people with an unstable psyche!

Watch more: Drone operators of 503rd Marine Battalion in Krynky perform combat work. VIDEO

