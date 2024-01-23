ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
7988 visitors online
News Video War in Ukraine War
17 291 33
war (19608) tank (829) National Guard (305) Oleksandr Pivnenko (5)

Kamikaze drone destroys Russia’s latest T-90M "Breakthrough" tank in Avdiivka direction. VIDEO

Video Censor.NET War in Ukraine

Aerial reconnaissance men of the first detachment of the National Guard’s Special Forces Centre "OMEGA" destroyed the latest Russian T-90M "Proryv" tank near Avdiivka with a kamikaze drone

According to Censor.NET, the video of the enemy armoured vehicle was posted by the commander of the National Guard of Ukraine Oleksandr Pivnenko.

"Aerial reconnaissance men of the 1st detachment of the OMEGA Special Forces Centre, while practising the approaches to the contact line in the Avdiivka sector, discovered an enemy tank that had just moved to a position to fire. An FPV drone was used to strike the tank. The result was the destruction of a Russian T-90M Breakthrough tank," he said in a commentary to the video.

Watch more: Man and woman hugging each other as their house burns down after Russian missile strike in Kharkiv. VIDEO

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in YouTube
 
 