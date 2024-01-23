ENG
Enemy T-72B3 tank is blown to pieces after kamikaze drone attack. VIDEO

Soldiers of the 10th Army Corps destroyed an enemy T-72B3 tank near Avdiivka with a kamikaze drone.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful Ukrainian soldier was posted on social media.

"An explosive paper streamer from a Russian T-72B3 tank with a "grill" after a meeting with a Ukrainian FPV drone near Avdiivka, Donetsk region. Video by the 10th Army Corps," the author of the video notes in the post.

