Near Avdiivka, soldiers of the 47th Separate Mechanised Brigade attacked the Russian invader with a kamikaze drone. The occupier tried to shoot down the FPV drone by throwing an assault rifle at it, but it did not save him.

According to Censor.NET, the relevant video was published on Telegram channel Military Courier.

