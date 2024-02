A Ukrainian FPV drone hit the occupiers’ newest T-90M "Proryv" ("Breakthrough" - ed. note) tank near the temporarily occupied village of Krynky in the Kherson region.

According to Censor.NET, the corresponding video was published on the Telegram channel Military Courier.

