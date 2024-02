During a month of work, the SSU White Wolf special forces destroyed 8 tanks, 8 armored personnel carriers and 2 military trucks. They also eliminated 1 air defense system and 1 radar with its hardware and antenna system, 39 fortifications, 7 firing positions and 1 ammunition depot.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the SSU press center.

