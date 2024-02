A video was posted online showing the occupier saying a prayer and being baptised when he saw a Ukrainian drone.

According to Censor.NET, the Ukrainian drone operator was relentless and accurately dropped the ammunition on the occupier.

Your browser does not support HTML5-video

Watch more: Occupier shows destroyed APC and tank in Krynky in Kherson region: "This is cool present from our ’friends’ from other side". VIDEO