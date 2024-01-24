ENG
Group of invaders helplessly runs along forest belt under aimed shelling of fighters of 128th Brigade. VIDEO from drone

The soldiers of the 128th Brigade used grenade launchers and mortars to force the occupiers’ assault group to abandon the idea of storming Ukrainian positions.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the attempted hostile assault was posted on social media. 

"This is what a meat assault by Putin's suicide soldiers looks like - in full force, without the support of armored vehicles. Mountain attack fighters of the 128th Transcarpathian Brigade are using AGS and mortar fire to stop an attempted attack by the Russian occupiers in the Zaporizhzhia sector," the author of the publication said in the post.

