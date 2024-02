A video has been posted online showing the destruction of a Russian armoured vehicle by a US Javelin anti-tank missile system.

According to Censor.NET, the video was recorded by soldiers from the Ukrainian anti-tank system Stugna-P.

"Stugna's operators are watching the javelin hit the enemy armour," the commentary to the video reads.

