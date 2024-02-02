Kamikaze drone hit occupier in backside. VIDEO

Near Avdiivka, a kamikaze drone operator of the 110th Brigade eliminated an occupier by hitting him in the back.

According to Censor.NET, a video posted on social media shows two occupiers walking along the road one after the other. The following shots show the flight of the drone and the explosion afterwards. The occupier who was walking behind was hit. The drone hit him below the back. Another Russian was obviously going to help the wounded man. However, his efforts were obviously in vain.

