Soldiers of 63rd Separate Mechanized Brigade destroy newest Russian T-90 tank. VIDEO
Ukrainian soldiers from the 63rd Separate Mechanized Brigade destroyed the latest Russian T-90 tank, which drove into a minefield and exploded.
According to Censor.NET, the drone operators finished off an enemy armored vehicle while evacuating from the battlefield.
"The T-90 tank is not a frequent visitor in our area. That's why the 63rd Brigade greeted it with special hospitality: first, they blew it up with a mine, and then destroyed it with a drone during the evacuation," the soldiers wrote in a commentary to the video.
