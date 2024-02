The operator of a Ukrainian kamikaze drone hit an enemy mortar with a caliber of 120 millimeters.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful attack by a Ukrainian soldier was posted on the 63rd Brigade's social media page.

"This 120-mm mortar will never shoot at Ukrainians again - the pilots of the 63rd Brigade's Rubak have done their best," the post reads.

Your browser does not support HTML5-video

Watch more: Kamikaze drone hit occupier in backside. VIDEO