Zelenskyy vs. Zaluzhnyi: consequences | Yurii Butusov. VIDEO

In today’s stream, Censor.NET editor-in-chief Yurii Butusov will analyze the real problems of the Armed Forces’ top command and what exactly the dismissal of Zaluzhnyi will and will not change. He will also answer questions in the chat.

Watch the broadcast on Censor.NET.

Read more: Butusov: Russians transfer marching reinforcements to Avdiivka for assault groups, create significant advantage in reserves and infantry units

"Today Butusov Plus channel is exactly two years old. 974 thousand subscribers and 1879 sponsors of the channel allow us to regularly stream. At the stream at 20:00 on February 2, we will analyze the real problems of the Armed Forces' high command and what exactly will and will not change with Zaluzhnyi's dismissal. I will also answer questions in the chat," Butusov said in the stream announcement.

