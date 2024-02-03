ENG
Detonation of ammunition of enemy APC-2 in direction of Bakhmut. VIDEO

Soldiers of the 17th Separate Tank Brigade named after Kostiantyn Pestushko destroyed an enemy APC-2 and an 82-mm mortar with attack drones in the Bakhmut sector.

According to Censor.NET, the enemy APC was destroyed using only two FPV drones. In fact, the first strike of the Ukrainian military hit the hatch of the vehicle, thereby eliminating the crew, and the second strike completely neutralized the Russian APC and caused a detonation that completely destroyed the occupiers' equipment.

