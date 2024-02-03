Special forces of SSU destroyed 11 tanks and 28 ACVs of occupiers in week. VIDEO

Last week, the Special Forces "A" of the SSU impressed: 11 tanks, 28 ACVs, 24 artillery systems, 2 air defense systems, 6 electronic reconnaissance and combat systems, 73 military vehicles, video surveillance systems "Murom-M" and "Ironia-M", almost 100 firing positions and enemy fortifications, 2 ammunition depots of the occupiers. In addition, the Special Forces eliminated 194 Russian invaders.

This was reported by the press service of the SSU, Censor.NET reports.

Your browser does not support HTML5-video

Watch more: Detonation of ammunition of enemy APC-2 in direction of Bakhmut. VIDEO