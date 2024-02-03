ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
14752 visitors online
News Video War in Ukraine War
6 493 10
war (19644) Security Service of Ukraine (2426) tank (830) elimination (2442) ACV (7)

Special forces of SSU destroyed 11 tanks and 28 ACVs of occupiers in week. VIDEO

Video Censor.NET War in Ukraine

Last week, the Special Forces "A" of the SSU impressed: 11 tanks, 28 ACVs, 24 artillery systems, 2 air defense systems, 6 electronic reconnaissance and combat systems, 73 military vehicles, video surveillance systems "Murom-M" and "Ironia-M", almost 100 firing positions and enemy fortifications, 2 ammunition depots of the occupiers. In addition, the Special Forces eliminated 194 Russian invaders.

This was reported by the press service of the SSU, Censor.NET reports.

Watch more: Detonation of ammunition of enemy APC-2 in direction of Bakhmut. VIDEO

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in Telegram
 
 