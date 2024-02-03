5 776 4
Border guards destroy Russian invaders’ position in Kherson region. VIDEO
Border guards attacked the Russians’ location in the south, in the Kherson region. To do this, the defenders used an FPV drone.
This was reported by the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine. The agency showed a video of the moment of the hit, Censor.NET reports.
The Russian occupier tried to obstruct the border guards with an anti-drone gun, but failed.
