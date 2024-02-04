7 065 5
"War has become part of our lives. Although none of us ever wanted it": war through eyes of soldiers of Wild Field unit of "Da Vinci’s Wolves" Battalion. VIDEO
Video Censor.NET War in Ukraine
The soldiers of the Wild Field unit of the "Da Vinci’s Wolves" battalion showed their military routine.
The video was posted on his Facebook page by Andrii Seliverstov, Censor.NET reports.
"War has become a part of our lives. Although none of us ever wanted it. But the absence of choice makes the choice as easy as possible," the video description reads.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...