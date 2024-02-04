ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
15302 visitors online
News Video War in Ukraine War
5 635 5
war (19669) tank (830) assaul (55) elimination (2446)

Soldiers of 31st Brigade in cooperation with other units repelled enemy attack. VIDEO

Video Censor.NET War in Ukraine

The soldiers of the 31st separate mechanised brigade, in cooperation with other units, repelled the enemy assault. They destroyed such occupiers’ equipment as a T-72 tank, MT-LB, and enemy manpower.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Operational Armed Forces of Ukraine telegram channel.

"After detonating an enemy MT-LB, the occupiers wanted to hide in the landing, but there was also a gift waiting for them," the Ukrainian Armed Forces wrote.

Watch more: Fighters of 63rd SMB destroyed occupiers’ mortar with attack drone. VIDEO

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in GoogleNews
 
 