Soldiers of 31st Brigade in cooperation with other units repelled enemy attack. VIDEO

The soldiers of the 31st separate mechanised brigade, in cooperation with other units, repelled the enemy assault. They destroyed such occupiers’ equipment as a T-72 tank, MT-LB, and enemy manpower.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Operational Armed Forces of Ukraine telegram channel.

"After detonating an enemy MT-LB, the occupiers wanted to hide in the landing, but there was also a gift waiting for them," the Ukrainian Armed Forces wrote.

