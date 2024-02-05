Z-propagandist Kalashnikov on defeat of column of Russian army’s armored vehicles near Novomykhailivka: "This is not how you win wars, guys!". VIDEO

Z-propagandist Maxim Kalashnikov complained about the work of Ukrainian drone operators who destroyed a convoy of Russian armoured vehicles near Novomykhailivka

According to Censor.NET, Kalashnikov acknowledged the futility of the Russian army's outdated tactics and called for a different style of warfare.

"Drones destroyed 9 out of 11 vehicles. This is how wars are not won, guys!" the propagandist concluded.

