Z-propagandist Kalashnikov on defeat of column of Russian army’s armored vehicles near Novomykhailivka: "This is not how you win wars, guys!". VIDEO
Z-propagandist Maxim Kalashnikov complained about the work of Ukrainian drone operators who destroyed a convoy of Russian armoured vehicles near Novomykhailivka
According to Censor.NET, Kalashnikov acknowledged the futility of the Russian army's outdated tactics and called for a different style of warfare.
"Drones destroyed 9 out of 11 vehicles. This is how wars are not won, guys!" the propagandist concluded.
