Arseniy Yatsenyuk During KSF Discussion: in 2014-2015 It Was More Than 94% of the Implementation of the Action Plan of DCFTA. Today Its Just Around 38 %. VIDEO

We need to have a pro-Western coalition in the Ukrainian government and in the Ukrainian administration, Mr. Arseniy Yatsenyuk, Chairman of the Kyiv Security Forum, Prime minister of Ukraine (2014-2016) emphasized during KSF online discussion on May 22.

Censor.NET reports citing KSF website.

Mr. Arseniy Yatsenyuk emphasized that Ukraine has achieved a lot in cooperation with the EU: "We managed to provide an energy independence to Ukraine. Ukrainians got the visa-free regime. Together with the European partners and the United States we deterred the Russian aggression and imposed sanctions against the Russian Federation. Together we started unprecedented reforms in Ukraine."

"The best answer to isolationism is integration. The best answer to dictatorship is democracy and more democracy. The best answer to crisis is cooperation. The best answer to corruption are independent courts and rule of law," he said.

Chairman of the Kyiv Security Forum underlined, that according to the polls, the majority of Ukrainians support both the EU and NATO integration: "And right now its up to the European Union to lead by the example, an example of a prosperous and strong society. Its practically a responsibility of the Ukrainian government to move reforms further and to be on this way towards the EU as strong as possible."

"We need clarity. Let’s set clear cut goals. Whether Ukraine will be a member of the European Union? We do understand that its going to be a very long, bumpy, difficult road. But we need to say something very clear to Ukrainian people: this is the way we are moving to. Let’s answer the question whether Ukraine will be a member of NATO and what kind of preconditions we have to meet," he underlined.

In order to achieve these goals, Chairman of the KSF said, we need to have a pro-Western coalition in the Ukrainian government and in the Ukrainian administration.

He noted that the numbers in terms of the implementation of the Deep and Comprehensive Free Trade Agreement (DCFTA) "are not that optimistic as he expected": "In 2014-2015 it was more that 94% of the implementation of the action plan that was enforced by the government. Today its just around 38 %."

"In the European Union we need to have a pro-Ukrainian coalition. Our Polish, Lithuanian friends those who really want to see Ukraine as a member of big, united EU family," he said.

The participants of the latest Kyiv Security Forum online discussion "Strategic Outpost: How to Boost Ukraine's European Integration and Strengthen Eastern Europe?": Linas Linkevičius, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Lithuania; Carl Bildt, former Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs of Sweden; Ivannna Klympush-Tsintsadze, Chair of the Parliamentary Committee on Integration of Ukraine to the EU; Marcin Bosacki, Polish politician, Senator, Deputy Chairman of the Foreign and European Union Affairs Committee of the Polish Senate; Kurt Volker, US Special Representative for Ukraine Negotiations (2017-2019); Arseniy Yatsenyuk, Prime Minister of Ukraine (2014-2016), Chairman of the Kyiv Security Forum. Moderator of the discussion - Danylo Lubkivsky, former Deputy Foreign Minister of Ukraine, member of the Board at Open Ukraine Foundation.