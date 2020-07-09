MP Derkach releases new recordings of persons with voices similar to Putin, Poroshenko. AUDIO

Member of Parliament Andriy Derkach has released recordings of telephone conversations between persons with voices similar to those of Ukraine's former President Petro Poroshenko and Russian Federation President Vladimir Putin.

On the record you can hear how a person with a voice similar to Poroshenko’s voice says that "the project of peacekeepers is not very enthusiastic among our Western partners." The interlocutor replies: "Let Lavrov and Klimkin discuss this."

"I’m ready to think about economic prospects, because the situation there is difficult and goes on to irreversible things ..," says a man with the voice of Poroshenko, "in order to effectively prepare full-fledged Minsk contact groups, our colleagues - Heidi, Kuchma and Demchenko and the representative of Russia gathered and planned the agenda, planned draft decisions. It would be advisable if this representative would come to Kiev, they would meet with Heidi. While there is no dialogue, let him come and work. We should not leave empty-handed from Minsk. "

He also congratulates the interlocutor on May 1. "Thank you, with the upcoming. It used to be called International Workers' Day, I don’t know, in Russia they changed this name?" "Hell knows," - says a man with a voice similar to the voice of Putin.

"We are working people, maybe we will come to solidarity," says a man with a voice similar to Poroshenko. "Officially it is called the festival of spring and labor, that's how." - the interlocutor answers. "How are you doing everything?" he asks for his part. "I can handle it. The further, the easier it is, because some kind of vertical is already being built. But political stabilization in the face of economic problems, to put it mildly, is not easy to build. There is no long line of applicants for the post of the Ukrainian president."

"You think so in vain. Ukraine is an interesting and beautiful country," says another voice. "I am proud that my rating of support and trust does not fall," the person with a voice similar to Poroshenko replies. "Well, thank God. It's very important that people trust," his source said.

Good, Vladimir Vladimirovich, I shake my hand. Thank you very much, "says a voice similar to Petro Poroshenko.

"Hug. Goodbye," they answer on the other hand.

Press Secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov did not comment on publications based allegedly on the recording of a telephone conversation between Vladimir Putin and Petro Poroshenko, when he was president of Ukraine in April 2015.

Peskov noted that telephone conversations of the heads of state are closed.

"Actually, these conversations are held behind closed doors, so I don’t know how they could record there (...) I don’t know what you’re talking about, we are not familiar with this publication," said the presidential spokesman to reporters.

Peskov laughed at the remark that the record itself was not in the media, but there was a summary of it.

For six years, fake has been one of the permanent tools of the Russian hybrid war against Ukraine, as well as against Poroshenko personally. From the "crucified boy in Slaviansk" to the "murder of Petro Poroshenko’s brother," commented on these films in the press service of "European Solidarity".

A "conversation" with Putin, published by a graduate of the KGB Higher School, is from the same series. This is the same roughly mounted, carefully compiled counterfeit, as well as alleged conversations with Biden. One of the eyewitnesses, Francois Hollande, told how Petro Poroshenko’s negotiations actually took place: "I kept myself very dignified and firmly defended my positions." According to the recollections of the French President, "Poroshenko and Putin raised their voices against each other many times," Poroshenko "remained adamant about the sovereignty of his country," the political force said.