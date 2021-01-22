U.S. Embassy reminds Russia of Donbas and Crimea on Ukrainian Unity Day. VIDEO

On the Day of Unity of Ukraine, the United States Embassy once again called on Russia to respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders, including Crimea and Donbas.

Acting Deputy Chief of the U.S. Diplomatic Mission to Ukraine Joseph Pennington said this in a video address, posted by the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine on its Facebook page.

"On Ukrainian Unity Day, we again call on Russia to respect Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders, including Crimea and the Donbas and extending to its territorial waters," the diplomat said.

Pennington noted the efforts of Ukrainians in building a free and democratic Ukraine, repelling Russian aggression and striving to reform the country. He assured that the United States stands with the people of Ukraine "on Unity Day and every day."

Ukraine marks the Day of Unity on January 22, the day when the Ukrainian People's Republic (UPR) and the West Ukrainian People's Republic (WUPR) signed the Unification Act in 1919.

This holiday was officially established in 1999, given its great political and historical significance.